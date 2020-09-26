Abyss (ABYSS) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $217,390.00

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded up 12.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. Abyss has a market cap of $3.63 million and $217,390.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Abyss has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. One Abyss token can currently be bought for $0.0159 or 0.00000148 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Abyss

Abyss is a token. Its launch date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 tokens. The official website for Abyss is abyss.finance . Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here

Abyss Token Trading

Abyss can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Abyss using one of the exchanges listed above.

