$384.28 Million in Sales Expected for FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) will announce sales of $384.28 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for FirstCash’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $365.41 million and the highest is $407.70 million. FirstCash posted sales of $452.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full-year sales of $1.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for FirstCash.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. FirstCash had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $412.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.55 million.

FCFS stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,147. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. FirstCash has a twelve month low of $55.22 and a twelve month high of $96.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.50.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

