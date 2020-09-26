$2.44 Million in Sales Expected for Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) to post $2.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Intellicheck’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.32 million to $2.55 million. Intellicheck reported sales of $1.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Intellicheck will report full year sales of $11.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.05 million to $11.53 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $16.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Intellicheck.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 12.22% and a negative return on equity of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 million.

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intellicheck in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDN traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.76. 85,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,699. The company has a market cap of $123.91 million, a PE ratio of -84.50 and a beta of 2.17. Intellicheck has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $10.54. The company has a quick ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. It provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as ID Check SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Retail ID Online, authenticates an online user's identification documents; Retail ID Mobile that provides the fraud reduction benefits of Retail ID; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; ID Check POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; ID Check BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; ID Check PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications.

