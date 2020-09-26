$1.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) will post $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Boise Cascade’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.31 and the highest is $1.90. Boise Cascade reported earnings per share of $0.72 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 123.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boise Cascade will report full-year earnings of $3.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $4.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Boise Cascade.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.31. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

BCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Boise Cascade from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BofA Securities lowered Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

In other Boise Cascade news, EVP Nick Stokes sold 8,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total transaction of $426,592.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,912. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Carlile sold 16,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $777,834.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,167 shares in the company, valued at $1,945,287.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,179 shares of company stock worth $1,490,349 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCC. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Boise Cascade during the second quarter worth $48,735,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Boise Cascade by 1,620.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 561,991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,137,000 after buying an additional 529,326 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Boise Cascade by 53.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 780,830 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,366,000 after buying an additional 271,644 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Boise Cascade by 40.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 903,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,495,000 after buying an additional 261,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 273.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 244,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,812,000 after acquiring an additional 178,893 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:BCC opened at $38.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.21 and a 200-day moving average of $35.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.32. Boise Cascade has a one year low of $20.08 and a one year high of $50.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.14%.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

