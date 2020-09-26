$1.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) will report earnings of $1.01 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Autoliv’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.16. Autoliv posted earnings per share of $1.30 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 22.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autoliv will report full-year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.56. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.79 to $5.87. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Autoliv.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The auto parts company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.01. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 51.4% on a year-over-year basis.

ALV has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Autoliv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Autoliv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Autoliv presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

ALV opened at $69.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Autoliv has a 1-year low of $38.16 and a 1-year high of $87.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 42.67 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Autoliv by 377.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Autoliv during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Autoliv by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,634 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Autoliv by 265.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,605 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Autoliv during the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. 37.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

