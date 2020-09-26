$0.63 Earnings Per Share Expected for BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for BJs Wholesale Club’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.78. BJs Wholesale Club reported earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 53.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 19th.

On average, analysts expect that BJs Wholesale Club will report full year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.84. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.54. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BJs Wholesale Club.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. BJs Wholesale Club had a negative return on equity of 17,420.37% and a net margin of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BJ. Northcoast Research boosted their price target on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on BJs Wholesale Club from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. BJs Wholesale Club presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.32.

In other BJs Wholesale Club news, SVP William C. Werner sold 47,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $2,185,060.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,080 shares in the company, valued at $4,882,016.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kristyn M. Sugrue sold 17,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total transaction of $647,602.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,840,680.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 407,399 shares of company stock worth $17,667,974 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,360,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,719,000 after buying an additional 74,429 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in BJs Wholesale Club by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in BJs Wholesale Club by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,790,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,728,000 after acquiring an additional 551,600 shares during the last quarter.

BJs Wholesale Club stock opened at $40.17 on Friday. BJs Wholesale Club has a 1-year low of $18.84 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.54.

BJs Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

