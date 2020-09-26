$0.51 EPS Expected for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) will report $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Manulife Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.54. Manulife Financial reported earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manulife Financial will report full year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Manulife Financial.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.13. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter.

MFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Eight Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Manulife Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Manulife Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.14.

Shares of Manulife Financial stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.76. 1,179,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,992,057. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.22. Manulife Financial has a 12-month low of $8.62 and a 12-month high of $21.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.2111 per share. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MFC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,537,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,154,000 after buying an additional 93,148 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,492,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 29,182 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 560,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,634,000 after acquiring an additional 157,771 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 9.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,071,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,911,000 after purchasing an additional 257,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.31% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

