-$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) will post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Neuronetics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.32). Neuronetics posted earnings of ($0.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neuronetics will report full year earnings of ($1.59) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.67) to ($1.50). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($0.44). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Neuronetics.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 million. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 63.77% and a negative return on equity of 82.79%.

Separately, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.75.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Neuronetics by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 142,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Neuronetics by 154.7% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 256,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 155,600 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Neuronetics in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its stake in Neuronetics by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,693,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 118,317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STIM opened at $4.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.73. The stock has a market cap of $81.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.53. Neuronetics has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $9.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

