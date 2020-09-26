$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for MarineMax’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.22. MarineMax posted earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MarineMax will report full-year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MarineMax.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.86. MarineMax had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $498.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HZO. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of MarineMax from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of MarineMax from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of MarineMax in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MarineMax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.08.

Shares of MarineMax stock opened at $25.06 on Friday. MarineMax has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $34.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.42. The firm has a market cap of $542.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.91.

In other MarineMax news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $150,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,743.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $173,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,310 shares of company stock worth $5,020,777 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 10.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 787,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,202,000 after purchasing an additional 75,570 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,011,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 96.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 67,962 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 825.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 44,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 39,378 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 58.9% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 25,737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 9,537 shares during the period.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

