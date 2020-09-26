$0.18 EPS Expected for ICICI Bank Ltd (NYSE:IBN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that ICICI Bank Ltd (NYSE:IBN) will post $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ICICI Bank’s earnings. ICICI Bank posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 500%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that ICICI Bank will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ICICI Bank.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. ICICI Bank had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter.

IBN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ICICI Bank from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ICICI Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Bank of America raised shares of ICICI Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ICICI Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICICI Bank during the second quarter valued at about $262,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 106.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,237,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,637 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICICI Bank during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICICI Bank during the second quarter valued at about $10,563,000. Finally, Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ICICI Bank during the second quarter valued at about $22,036,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.09% of the company’s stock.

ICICI Bank stock opened at $9.60 on Friday. ICICI Bank has a 12-month low of $6.86 and a 12-month high of $15.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

About ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

