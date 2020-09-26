$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Harsco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. Harsco posted earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 86.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harsco will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Harsco.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.17. Harsco had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 27.81%. The firm had revenue of $447.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Harsco’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on HSC. Barrington Research raised their target price on Harsco from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Harsco from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Harsco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of Harsco stock opened at $13.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 2.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.58 and its 200 day moving average is $11.57. Harsco has a twelve month low of $4.19 and a twelve month high of $23.61.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Harsco during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Harsco by 217.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Harsco by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Harsco during the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Harsco by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

About Harsco

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

