Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ZUMZ. Zacks Investment Research cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded Zumiez from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Zumiez from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Zumiez from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.86.

Zumiez stock opened at $28.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $726.96 million, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.71. Zumiez has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $35.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.67.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $250.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.34 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Zumiez will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zumiez news, insider Adam Christopher Ellis sold 2,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $83,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,143,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott Andrew Bailey sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total value of $67,804.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,137.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZUMZ. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 347.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,719 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,992 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez in the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,257 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Zumiez during the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Zumiez by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,060 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

