ZB Price Up 0.4% Over Last Week (ZB)

ZB (CURRENCY:ZB) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 23rd. During the last seven days, ZB has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ZB token can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00002606 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, Hotbit and ZBG. ZB has a total market capitalization of $91.00 million and $216.73 million worth of ZB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZB alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00039356 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00226680 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00078168 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.66 or 0.01463598 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00202657 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000681 BTC.

ZB Profile

ZB’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. ZB’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk . ZB’s official website is www.zb.com

Buying and Selling ZB

ZB can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, ZB.COM and ZBG. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.