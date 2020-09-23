Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) to “Hold”

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $35.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.79% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Lincoln National is poised to grow on the back of its increasing top line, led by a strong performance of the Life Insurance Segment, product introduction and enhancement of the existing products. It has been making changes in its sales mix to emphasize on sale without long-term guarantees to improve profitability of its Life Insurance segment. The company has been streamlining its businesses to exit non-core and less profitable ones. Its shares have underperformed its industry in a year. Nevertheless, its Group Protection segment has benefited from the buyout of Liberty Mutual's group benefits business. However, the company expects sales to decrease as it re-prices business for the current environment due to disruptions from COVID-19. High leverage is another cause for concern. Low interest rates will put pressure on its investment income.”

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Lincoln National from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Lincoln National from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.70.

NYSE LNC opened at $31.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Lincoln National has a twelve month low of $16.11 and a twelve month high of $62.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 2.20.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.55). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Research analysts expect that Lincoln National will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 187.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 198.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln National during the second quarter worth $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 319.3% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

