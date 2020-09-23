Zacks Investment Research Upgrades GAN (NYSE:GAN) to “Hold”

GAN (NYSE:GAN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GAN Limited is a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions predominantly to the U.S.land-based casino industry. It developed a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK(TM), which it licenses to land-based casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming and virtual Simulated Gaming. GAN Limited is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on GAN in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on GAN from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on GAN in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on GAN from $24.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

GAN stock opened at $16.86 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.09. GAN has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $28.95.

GAN (NYSE:GAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $8.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 million. The business’s revenue was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of GAN in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in GAN during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in GAN during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in GAN during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in GAN during the second quarter valued at $68,000.

GAN Limited provides enterprise Software-as-a-Service solutions for online casino gaming and online sports betting applications. It offers a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK, which it licenses principally to the land-based U.S. casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming.

