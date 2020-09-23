Zacks Investment Research Upgrades First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) to Buy

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $46.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.20% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST is a self-administered and fully integrated industrial real estate company which owns, mamages, acquires and develops industrial real estste. “

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FR. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TD Securities lowered First Industrial Realty Trust to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.50 to $19.50 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Industrial Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.89.

FR opened at $40.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.04. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $25.89 and a 1-year high of $46.12.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $109.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.04 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 57.56%. Research analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,066,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,426,000 after acquiring an additional 27,207 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.6% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $1,157,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 31.2% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 46,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 11,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 9.8% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 869,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,883,000 after acquiring an additional 77,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Industrial Realty Trust (FR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.