Zacks Investment Research Upgrades First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) to “Buy”

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.71% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “First Foundation Inc. engages in providing integrated investment management, wealth planning, consulting, trust and banking services. It operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products; loan products; specialized services comprising trust services, on-line banking, remote deposit capture, merchant credit card services, ATM cards, Visa debit cards, and business sweep accounts, as well as insurance brokerage services. It offers investment portfolio management and financial planning services; advisory and coordination services and wealth management services. First Foundation Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

Get First Foundation alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. TheStreet upgraded First Foundation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on First Foundation from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. B. Riley upped their target price on First Foundation from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.80.

Shares of NASDAQ FFWM opened at $12.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $572.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.94. First Foundation has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $17.64.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. First Foundation had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $57.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Foundation will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AJO LP acquired a new position in First Foundation in the second quarter worth about $36,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in First Foundation in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in First Foundation by 159.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in First Foundation by 69.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in First Foundation in the first quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

See Also: What does a hold rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Foundation (FFWM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.