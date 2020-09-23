Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B (NYSE:AKO.B) to “Hold”

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B (NYSE:AKO.B) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Embotelladora Andina S.A. produces and distributes Coca-Cola products in Chile, Brazil and Argentina. Through subsidiaries, they also produce PET packaging, produce and distribute juices and mineral water, and process and distribute agricultural products, including canned fruits and tomato products. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Shares of AKO.B opened at $13.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.52. Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $20.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.99.

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B (NYSE:AKO.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $379.80 million during the quarter. Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 18.05%. Research analysts predict that Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Embotelladora Andina SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola soft drinks in Chile, Brazil, Argentina, and Paraguay. It also offers fruit-flavored beverages, juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and bottled water. Embotelladora Andina SA was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

