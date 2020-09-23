Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) to Sell

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a bio-pharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops molecule therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory and immunologic disorders. The company’s lead product candidates consists of CPI-1205, which inhibits enhancer of zeste homolog 2 and CPI-0610, which inhibits bromodomain and extra terminal domain. Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CNST. Brookline Capital Management started coverage on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.90.

Shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 19.17 and a quick ratio of 19.17. The firm has a market cap of $949.53 million, a P/E ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 2.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.80. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $59.49.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Pharmaceuticals will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNST. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,313,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,289,000 after purchasing an additional 226,117 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $208,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 10,049 shares in the last quarter.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

