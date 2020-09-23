Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $7.25 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

NYSE AUY opened at $5.91 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.08. Yamana Gold has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $7.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.74.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $303.40 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Yamana Gold will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUY. FMR LLC increased its stake in Yamana Gold by 58.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,360,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,854,000 after purchasing an additional 6,791,719 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 73.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,840,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741,601 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the second quarter worth about $17,415,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 26.1% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,963,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 120.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,103,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.72% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.