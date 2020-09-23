Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) PT Set at $7.25 by CSFB

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) has been assigned a $7.25 price objective by equities research analysts at CSFB in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. CSFB’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AUY. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Yamana Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Shares of NYSE:AUY opened at $5.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Yamana Gold has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $7.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.08. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.74.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $303.40 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yamana Gold will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AUY. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Yamana Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Yamana Gold by 47.5% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Yamana Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Yamana Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Yamana Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 48.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

