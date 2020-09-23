XPeng (NASDAQ:XPEV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BofA Securities

Investment analysts at BofA Securities initiated coverage on shares of XPeng (NASDAQ:XPEV) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ XPEV opened at $19.31 on Monday. XPeng has a 12-month low of $17.37 and a 12-month high of $25.00.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets Smart electric vehicles (EVs) in China. It offers the G3 SUV and a four-door sports sedan the P7, as well as autonomous driving software system. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

