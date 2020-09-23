Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) Stock Price Down 5.1% Following Insider Selling

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $29.86 and last traded at $30.62. Approximately 954,119 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 1,149,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.28.

Specifically, insider Michael Dean Brown acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.28 per share, with a total value of $122,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $96,639.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Wyndham Destinations alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Destinations in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wyndham Destinations has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.90.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -255.31 and a beta of 1.91.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.41). Wyndham Destinations had a net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.88 million. On average, analysts forecast that Wyndham Destinations will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Wyndham Destinations’s payout ratio is 35.59%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 34.5% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 72.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND)

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Destinations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Destinations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.