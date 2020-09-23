WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on September 28th (NASDAQ:WIMI)

WiMi Hologram Cloud’s (NASDAQ:WIMI) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, September 28th. WiMi Hologram Cloud had issued 4,750,000 shares in its IPO on April 1st. The total size of the offering was $26,125,000 based on an initial share price of $5.50. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Separately, Maxim Group downgraded shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIMI opened at $5.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.36. WiMi Hologram Cloud has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $29.50.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc provides augmented reality (AR) based holographic services and products in China. It operates in two segments, Augmented Reality, and AR Entertainment. The company primarily offers holographic AR advertising services and holographic AR entertainment products. Its holographic AR advertising software enables users to insert into video footages real or animated three dimensional objects; and online holographic AR advertising solution embeds holographic AR ads into films.

