West Mountain Environmental (CVE:WMT) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Finds

News stories about West Mountain Environmental (CVE:WMT) have trended somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. West Mountain Environmental earned a news impact score of 1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected West Mountain Environmental’s ranking:

Get West Mountain Environmental alerts:

WMT opened at C$0.02 on Wednesday. West Mountain Environmental has a 1-year low of C$0.02 and a 1-year high of C$0.08.

West Mountain Environmental Corp., formerly West Mountain Capital Corp., operates through its subsidiary, Phase Separation Solutions Inc, in the waste processing industry using Thermal Phase Separation Technology (TPS) to eliminate the liability inherent in contaminated soil, sludge and, where possible, recover hydrocarbons for reuse.

Featured Article: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for West Mountain Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Mountain Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.