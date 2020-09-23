Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Hanger (HNGR)

Hanger (OTCMKTS: HNGR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
9/23/2020 – Hanger was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
9/22/2020 – Hanger was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.
9/14/2020 – Hanger was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
9/11/2020 – Hanger was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.
9/2/2020 – Hanger was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
9/1/2020 – Hanger was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.
8/27/2020 – Hanger was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
8/26/2020 – Hanger was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.
8/13/2020 – Hanger was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 8/13/2020 – Hanger was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.
8/12/2020 – Hanger was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Hanger, Inc. delivers orthotic and prosthetic patient care, and distributes O&P products and rehabilitative solutions. The company's products & services segment provides Hanger distributes branded and private label O&P devices, products and components and provides rehabilitative solutions. Hanger Inc., formerly known as Hanger Orthoped, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. "
8/5/2020 – Hanger was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.
OTCMKTS:HNGR opened at $17.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.44. Hanger Inc has a 12 month low of $11.31 and a 12 month high of $28.16.
Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.70.
Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.
