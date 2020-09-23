Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Hanger (HNGR)

Hanger (OTCMKTS: HNGR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

9/23/2020 – Hanger was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/22/2020 – Hanger was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

9/14/2020 – Hanger was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/11/2020 – Hanger was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

9/2/2020 – Hanger was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/1/2020 – Hanger was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

8/27/2020 – Hanger was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/26/2020 – Hanger was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

8/13/2020 – Hanger was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/13/2020 – Hanger was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

8/12/2020 – Hanger was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

8/5/2020 – Hanger was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

OTCMKTS:HNGR opened at $17.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.44. Hanger Inc has a 12 month low of $11.31 and a 12 month high of $28.16.

Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hanger by 2.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 290,436 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after buying an additional 7,047 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hanger by 7.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 248,592 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after buying an additional 17,589 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hanger by 24.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,400 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hanger by 2.8% during the second quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 780,124 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $12,919,000 after buying an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hanger by 20.6% during the second quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 152,932 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after buying an additional 26,099 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

