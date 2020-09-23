Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Shares Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 725.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 125,182 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $3,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WBS. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,519,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,699,000 after acquiring an additional 407,702 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 23.8% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,881,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,426,000 after purchasing an additional 553,760 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Webster Financial by 4.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,644,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,555,000 after purchasing an additional 110,757 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,295,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,679,000 after purchasing an additional 109,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Webster Financial by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,218,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,485,000 after purchasing an additional 75,287 shares during the period. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WBS stock opened at $24.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.64. Webster Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $54.04.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.01%. The business had revenue of $284.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on WBS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Webster Financial from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Webster Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.11.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

