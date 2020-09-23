Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Stock Price Down 23% on Insider Selling

Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE)’s stock price was down 23% during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $14.68 and last traded at $15.05. Approximately 1,750,829 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 172% from the average daily volume of 642,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.54.

Specifically, CEO Paul Bolno sold 100,000 shares of Wave Life Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,582,715. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 38.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Wave Life Sciences alerts:

WVE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Truist raised their price objective on Wave Life Sciences from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wave Life Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.12. The company has a market capitalization of $577.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $3.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 401.32% and a negative net margin of 1,562.01%. On average, research analysts forecast that Wave Life Sciences Ltd will post -3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 163.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the second quarter worth about $104,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,000. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

About Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.