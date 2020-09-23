Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Walmart (NYSE:WMT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a $135.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 2.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.79.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of WMT opened at $138.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $151.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $618,175.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total transaction of $10,483,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,019,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,040,850.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 259,605 shares of company stock worth $33,861,675. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 581.4% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 640.6% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Atlantic Trust LLC grew its position in Walmart by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.