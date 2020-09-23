Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Walmart (NYSE:WMT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a $135.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 2.39% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.79.
Shares of WMT opened at $138.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $151.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28.
In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $618,175.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total transaction of $10,483,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,019,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,040,850.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 259,605 shares of company stock worth $33,861,675. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 581.4% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 640.6% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Atlantic Trust LLC grew its position in Walmart by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Walmart Company Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
