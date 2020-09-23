Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Finds

Media coverage about Walmart (NYSE:WMT) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Walmart earned a daily sentiment score of 1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the retailer an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

NYSE WMT opened at $138.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Walmart has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $151.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.02.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WMT shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.79.

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $618,175.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total transaction of $10,483,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,019,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,040,850.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 259,605 shares of company stock worth $33,861,675 over the last ninety days. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

