Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) Position Lifted by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) by 144.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 168,825 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.49% of Vista Outdoor worth $4,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 816,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,185,000 after purchasing an additional 48,719 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 40,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 20,960 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 296,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,281,000 after buying an additional 54,266 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 9,489 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VSTO opened at $21.85 on Wednesday. Vista Outdoor Inc has a 52-week low of $4.29 and a 52-week high of $22.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 0.44.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $479.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.82 million. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VSTO. ValuEngine upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

