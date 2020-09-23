Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,999 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Virtus Investment Partners worth $4,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRTS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 55.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 553 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 385.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 393 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 142.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 686 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 52.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VRTS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $133.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Virtus Investment Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.20.

In other Virtus Investment Partners news, EVP Francis G. Waltman sold 20,000 shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $2,861,600.00. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners stock opened at $136.05 on Wednesday. Virtus Investment Partners Inc has a fifty-two week low of $55.37 and a fifty-two week high of $148.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 32.42 and a current ratio of 32.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.70.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The closed-end fund reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.19. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $118.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners Inc will post 15.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.11%.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.