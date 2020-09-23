ValuEngine Downgrades Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) to Sell

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

ENDP has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Endo International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Endo International in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Endo International in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Endo International in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.33.

NASDAQ:ENDP opened at $3.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.57. Endo International has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $7.10.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.30. Endo International had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a negative return on equity of 91.41%. The firm had revenue of $687.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.99 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Endo International will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENDP. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Endo International by 6.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 636,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 39,240 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Endo International by 37.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 227,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 61,911 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endo International in the first quarter worth about $402,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endo International in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Endo International by 8.8% in the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 111,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

