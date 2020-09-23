ValuEngine Downgrades Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) to Sell

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
ENDP has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Endo International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Endo International in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Endo International in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Endo International in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.33.
NASDAQ:ENDP opened at $3.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.57. Endo International has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $7.10.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENDP. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Endo International by 6.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 636,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 39,240 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Endo International by 37.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 227,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 61,911 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endo International in the first quarter worth about $402,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endo International in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Endo International by 8.8% in the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 111,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.21% of the company’s stock.
Endo International Company Profile
Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.
