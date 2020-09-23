ValuEngine Downgrades Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) to Sell

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AYI. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 15th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acuity Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.30.

Shares of AYI opened at $100.65 on Monday. Acuity Brands has a 52 week low of $67.46 and a 52 week high of $143.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $776.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.61 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Acuity Brands will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Acuity Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 512,388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,858,000 after purchasing an additional 7,606 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Acuity Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $798,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Acuity Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,655 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874 shares during the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

