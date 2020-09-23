Universe (UNI) Price Hits $0.0010 on Top Exchanges

Universe (CURRENCY:UNI) traded down 16.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. One Universe coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, YoBit and Crex24. During the last seven days, Universe has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar. Universe has a market cap of $91,775.53 and $72.00 worth of Universe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pandacoin (PND) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000250 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Universe Coin Profile

Universe (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2017. Universe’s total supply is 98,705,213 coins and its circulating supply is 87,505,213 coins. The official website for Universe is unicoin.pw . Universe’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI . The official message board for Universe is forum.unicoin.pw

Buying and Selling Universe

Universe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, BTC-Alpha and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Universe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Universe using one of the exchanges listed above.

