Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,712 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,397 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Universal Electronics worth $4,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Universal Electronics by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 487,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,719,000 after purchasing an additional 48,837 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 449,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,242,000 after acquiring an additional 45,913 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Universal Electronics by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 258,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,915,000 after purchasing an additional 42,368 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Universal Electronics by 1,453.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 210,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,274,000 after purchasing an additional 197,244 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Universal Electronics by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,828,000 after purchasing an additional 6,123 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:UEIC opened at $37.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.12 and a 200-day moving average of $42.02. The firm has a market cap of $522.03 million, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04. Universal Electronics Inc has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $60.00.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.29. Universal Electronics had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $153.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.64 million. Equities analysts forecast that Universal Electronics Inc will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Universal Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Universal Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Universal Electronics Inc develops and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, software and intelligent wireless security products, and sensing and automation components for home entertainment and automation systems. The company offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions that enable devices, including televisions, set-top boxes, audio systems, smartphones, tablets, game controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks, as well as interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information.

