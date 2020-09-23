United Internet (ETR:UTDI) PT Set at €28.90 by Jefferies Financial Group

United Internet (ETR:UTDI) received a €28.90 ($34.00) target price from equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 11.19% from the company’s previous close.

UTDI has been the subject of a number of other reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of United Internet in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on United Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Internet in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Independent Research set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on United Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on United Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Internet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €39.57 ($46.55).

United Internet stock opened at €32.54 ($38.28) on Monday. United Internet has a twelve month low of €20.76 ($24.42) and a twelve month high of €43.88 ($51.62). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €40.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of €35.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, or IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

