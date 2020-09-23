U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of U.S. Global Investors from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th.
Shares of NASDAQ:GROW opened at $2.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.21. U.S. Global Investors has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $3.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.63 million, a PE ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 2.32.
About U.S. Global Investors
U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.
Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.