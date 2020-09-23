U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of U.S. Global Investors from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GROW opened at $2.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.21. U.S. Global Investors has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $3.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.63 million, a PE ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 2.32.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GROW. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Global Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Global Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Global Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Global Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $350,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 185,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 45,021 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.52% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

