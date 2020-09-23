Two Sigma Advisers LP Trims Stock Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 57.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,900 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.10% of Hasbro worth $10,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 38.9% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 46.1% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 283.7% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAS opened at $75.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.54 and a 200-day moving average of $72.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.33 and a 52 week high of $123.05.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $860.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.51 million. Hasbro had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 7.58%. Hasbro’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Argus lowered their target price on Hasbro from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Consumer Edge lowered Hasbro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised Hasbro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

In related news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total value of $65,120.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,543.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

