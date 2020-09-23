Two Sigma Advisers LP Lowers Position in Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its holdings in Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,963 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,400 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.65% of Gibraltar Industries worth $10,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 12.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 16.7% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 7.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.3% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 20.1% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Shares of ROCK stock opened at $62.00 on Wednesday. Gibraltar Industries Inc has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $69.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.09 and its 200-day moving average is $49.93.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $285.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.85 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries Inc will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

ROCK has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine raised Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Sidoti upped their price objective on Gibraltar Industries from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Gibraltar Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.