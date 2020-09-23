Two Sigma Advisers LP Lowers Holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 13.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 999,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 160,400 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IRWD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1,729.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000.

In related news, Director Julie Mchugh sold 7,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $77,671.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 123,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,202,755.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ IRWD opened at $9.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.13. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $14.10.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 160.69% and a net margin of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $89.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IRWD shares. BidaskClub raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.17.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

