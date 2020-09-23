Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $10.31 Million Stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.13% of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C worth $10,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LSXMK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,638,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $504,313,000 after buying an additional 138,121 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,526,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,358,000 after buying an additional 926,992 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,121,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,439,000 after buying an additional 841,140 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,813,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,574,000 after buying an additional 72,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,995,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,049,000 after buying an additional 106,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $32.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.36. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a 52-week low of $23.01 and a 52-week high of $51.36.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter.

LSXMK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from $39.30 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

