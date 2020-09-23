Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $10.18 Million Stock Position in Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its stake in Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 705,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Upwork were worth $10,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Upwork by 97.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,345,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137,000 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Upwork by 148.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,144,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,886 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upwork during the second quarter worth about $17,732,000. Armor Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Upwork during the first quarter worth about $6,980,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upwork during the second quarter worth about $11,500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Upwork in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Upwork in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Upwork from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 30,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $463,564.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,819,424.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $48,646.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,100.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 48,010 shares of company stock worth $718,821 in the last ninety days. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Upwork stock opened at $15.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -60.58 and a beta of 1.71. Upwork Inc has a 1-year low of $5.14 and a 1-year high of $17.59.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $87.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.75 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. Research analysts forecast that Upwork Inc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

