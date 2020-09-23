Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $10.10 Million Stock Position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,118,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 518,900 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 51.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,224,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,600,000 after acquiring an additional 760,132 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,395,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,406 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 692,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 183,081 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,781,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 712,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,746,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,492,000 after purchasing an additional 253,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 8th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.71.

In other news, CFO Anthony Doyle bought 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.08 per share, for a total transaction of $220,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCRX stock opened at $3.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $665.65 million, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.01 and its 200 day moving average is $3.91. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $6.29.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 236.65% and a negative return on equity of 603.57%. The business had revenue of $2.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 million. On average, equities analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

