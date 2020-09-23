Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 145,200 Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 870,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145,200 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.74% of Cinemark worth $10,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 730.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,360,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,360,000 after buying an additional 3,835,053 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 8,205,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,425 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 1,174.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,516,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,210 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,710,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 4,346.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 779,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,942,000 after purchasing an additional 761,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CNK. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark raised shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Imperial Capital reduced their price target on shares of Cinemark from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 19th. B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Cinemark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cinemark presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.54.

NYSE CNK opened at $11.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.39. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $39.25.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.01. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cinemark Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

