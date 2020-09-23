Truist Securiti Weighs in on Associated Banc Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:ASB)

Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Associated Banc in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 17th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.89. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Associated Banc’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Associated Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

Shares of Associated Banc stock opened at $12.48 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.46. Associated Banc has a fifty-two week low of $10.23 and a fifty-two week high of $22.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Associated Banc had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $448.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.82 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.55%.

In other news, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.98 per share, with a total value of $25,960.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,850 shares in the company, valued at $763,873. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASB. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Associated Banc by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,601,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,265,000 after acquiring an additional 440,590 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 0.9% during the first quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 3,201,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,950,000 after purchasing an additional 28,640 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Associated Banc by 0.4% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,038,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,572,000 after purchasing an additional 12,707 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Associated Banc by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,793,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,731,000 after buying an additional 95,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Associated Banc by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,956,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,295,000 after buying an additional 302,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

