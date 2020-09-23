Trigon Metals (CVE:TM) Given Coverage Optimism Score of 1.25

News headlines about Trigon Metals (CVE:TM) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Trigon Metals earned a daily sentiment score of 1.25 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of CVE TM opened at C$0.37 on Wednesday. Trigon Metals has a 12 month low of C$0.05 and a 12 month high of C$0.54. The company has a market cap of $7.24 million and a P/E ratio of -9.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58.

Trigon Metals Company Profile

Trigon Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and maintenance of mines and mineral properties in the African country of Namibia. It explores for copper, silver, and lead deposits. The company has an 80% interest in its flagship project, the Kombat Mine Property, which covers five mining licenses located in Northern Namibia.

