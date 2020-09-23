Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $7.99 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Travelers Companies in a research report issued on Friday, September 18th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $7.99 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.50.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

TRV has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded Travelers Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Atlantic Securities downgraded Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Travelers Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.81.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $109.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.29. Travelers Companies has a 1-year low of $76.99 and a 1-year high of $149.58. The company has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 3,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.