Traders Purchase Large Volume of Wabash National Call Options (NYSE:WNC)

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 3,057 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,052% compared to the average volume of 97 call options.
Wabash National stock opened at $11.50 on Wednesday. Wabash National has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $16.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $608.50 million, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.99.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.
Several equities analysts have commented on WNC shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Wabash National from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Wabash National in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Wabash National from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.
Wabash National Company Profile
Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes transportation and diversified industrial products; and provides services primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, steel coil haulers, and RoadRailer trailers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.
Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?
Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.