Traders Purchase Large Volume of Wabash National Call Options (NYSE:WNC)

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 3,057 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,052% compared to the average volume of 97 call options.

Wabash National stock opened at $11.50 on Wednesday. Wabash National has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $16.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $608.50 million, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.99.

Get Wabash National alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WNC. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 602.0% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have commented on WNC shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Wabash National from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Wabash National in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Wabash National from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes transportation and diversified industrial products; and provides services primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, steel coil haulers, and RoadRailer trailers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.