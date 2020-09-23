Traders Purchase Large Volume of Fox Factory Call Options (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 698 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 693% compared to the typical volume of 88 call options.

In related news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 1,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $122,952.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,805,006. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard T. Winters sold 1,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $118,190.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,280,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 110,388 shares of company stock valued at $11,812,677. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOXF. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF opened at $76.04 on Wednesday. Fox Factory has a fifty-two week low of $34.58 and a fifty-two week high of $113.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 40.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.78.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.22. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $183.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.07 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Fox Factory will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FOXF. Stifel Nicolaus raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 17th. TheStreet raised Fox Factory from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America raised Fox Factory from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fox Factory currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.20.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

